ALVIN — Roger W. Brown grew up in Alvin, and often returned to his hometown.
He was the son of the late Hoyt and Florence Brown, who operated Brown’s Grocery until 1953.
He was a baseball pitcher and signed a professional contract with the Brooklyn Dodgers at 15, after his sophomore year at Alvin High School in 1945. He graduated from the high school in 1947, before the school consolidated with Rossville.
He then attended Illinois State two years, and graduated from the University of Illinois with a bachelor’s degree in business. At ISU, he pitched for the Red Birds his freshman year, and played a game at Wrigley Field. At the U of I, he broke his ankle sliding into second base in the summer of 1949, and then helped out the baseball coach.
He loved baseball and once said “playing baseball on the Alvin baseball field are just as important memories to me as playing with the Dodgers and at college.”
He then joined the Air Force and served as an auditor with the rank of first lieutenant. He was discharged on hardship after the loss of his first wife and 4-month-old son in a train-auto accident while he was stationed in Arabia.
In early 1954, Brown moved to California to start a career in aerospace and electronics. He then was fortunate enough to work with NASA and meet Neil Armstrong, John Glenn, Alan Shepard and Gus Grissom.
At age 38, he was promoted to group vice president of industrial relations for General Dynamics in Chicago. He left that company to become vice president of personnel of AMTRAK in D.C. After seven years, he left to become corporate vice president of human resources at the Sanders Division of Lockheed Martin in Nashua, N.H.
At Sanders, he completed his master’s degree in business at New Hampshire College. He had started work on the degree at Harvard University seven years earlier. He then joined the part-time faculty at New Hampshire College Graduate School, teaching part-time for 17 years.
Brown retired in 1991.
He and his wife, Mary, traveled extensively. He loved bringing his wife and son, Roger Jr., to visit his second family, Robert and Mary Ingram and family in Rossville.
The Ingram children cherished his memories and his stories about Alvin history.
Brown died on March 19, 2016, in Nashua, and is buried in Rossville Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.