Restaurant grand opening
The Slotted Spoon will have its grand opening at its new location, 401 N. Gilbert St., on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
A ribbon cutting will take place at 11 a.m. as well.
The restaurant previously offered takeout only, but has created a café space inside the building and offers in-store dining.
Mosaic at the movies
Mosaic City Church will host a movie event at Lincoln Park on Saturday.
“Sing 2” will start at dusk, or around 6:45-7 p.m. The event is free for everyone, and free concessions will be provided as well.
People are encouraged to bring family, friends, blankets and lawn chairs for an evening of film and fellowship.
Church offers free concert
The Avenue trio will present a concert of southern gospel music on Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Hillery Assembly of God Church, 19454 Henning Road, Danville.
Avenue is group comprised of vocalists Kasey Kemp, Haley Kemp and Jonathan Mattingly.
Pastor Kenneth Young invited all to attend the free service. A free-will donation will be accepted.
Board to meet
The Village of Oakwood Board will meet at 8 a.m. Saturday to discuss project planning and review.
The board recently voted Trustee Robert Wright as interim mayor.
The meeting will take place at 100 S. Scott St., Oakwood, and is expected to be about two hours according to the agenda.
