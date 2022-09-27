Workshop offered for money management
The Salvation Army, in partnership with several local financial institutions, will teach better money management from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday as part of the Pathway of Hope program that aims to break the cycle of crisis and vulnerability that repeats generation after generation in our communities.
Anyone interested in better budgeting, understanding your credit score, home buying how-to’s or building a better financial future are encouraged to attend at the Danville Salvation Army, 855 E. Fairchild St.
The workshop is free and open to the public. Walk-ins are welcome but confirming your plan to attend in advance is preferred. A virtual option will be available. More information can be found on the website at SADanville.org
McTeacher’s Night on Wednesday
From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, 20 percent of sales at McDonald’s at Main Street and Bowman Avenue will go toward Mark Denman Elementary.
Each student from Mark Denman Elementary that attends McTeacher’s Night will also receive a homework pass.
McTeacher’s Night in May of this year helped contribute to the development of the school’s first STEAM lab.
Lions club to meet
Tracy Cherry, Danville High School principal, will speak to the Danville Lions Club at noon on Thursday, Sept. 29. The Lions Club meets at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St.
Meeting canceled
The Lakeview Nurses Alumni meeting scheduled for Oct. 3 has been canceled.
The next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 2. For more information, call Bev Pippenger at 217-354-4630.
