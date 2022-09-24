Gospel sing on Sunday
Morey Chapel Church of Christ, 19194 E. 1100 N. Road, Danville, will host a gospel sing on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.
The Wayfaring Strangers will be the church’s guest singers. There will be a carry-in meal following the event.
Star party at Kennekuk
The Vermilion County Conservation District is hosting a free “Star Party” on Sept. 30 at the Environmental Education Center at Kennekuk County Park, 22296 Henning Road, Danville.
The program begins at 7 p.m. and will feature speakers Lara Danzl from the conservation district, astronomer Dr. Carl Wenning and Fr. Timothy Sauppe.
The program will focus on the effects of light pollution. Telescopes will be available or participants can bring their own.
Refreshments will be served. For more information, call Fr. Sauppe at 217-267-3334.
Cemetery to remove decorations
Georgetown Cemetery staff will remove spring and summer decorations on Oct. 3.
Those who have placed decorations are asked to remove them before Oct. 3 if they would like the decorations to be saved.
Fall decorations will be allowed to be placed after Oct. 15.
Parade in memory of Wright
A golf cart parade in memory of 2016 Covington High School graduate Colton Wright will take place during the Covington homecoming parade on Friday, Sept. 30.
Lineup will begin at 4 p.m. at the Covington City Park. The parade begins at 5 p.m.
Awards will be handed out immediately following the parade at the Covington City Park by the playground at the picnic table built in memory of Wright. Dash plaques will be given to the first 10 entries in addition to three specialty awards.
Community members are encouraged to participate and decorate their golf cart. Those who want to participate and do not want to decorate their cart are still encouraged to participate.
RSVP to Amy Thompson at 765-585-5945 or amyjothompson18@gmail.com.
