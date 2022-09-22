Drag show at Fischer
Amy Myers will present “Drag Yourself To The Fischer” at the Fischer Theatre, 158 N. Vermilion St., on Saturday.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $15.
The show is “guaranteed to entertain a mature audience,” according to the Fischer’s website.
Breakfast on Saturday
Catlin Masonic Lodge is having a breakfast on Saturday from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. Cost will be a free will donation. Breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, pancakes, eggs and sausages.
Cub Scout family fun day
Cub Scouts and their families are invited to an afternoon of Scout activities on Saturday at Camp Drake.
The event is planned to provide fun and challenging activity in a family-friendly setting.
For more information, visit the Prairielands Council website at www.prairielandsbsa.org or call 800-464-7291.
Library hosting book sale
The Catlin Public Library, 101 Mapleleaf Drive, is holding a book sale through Oct. 29.
Hardbacks, paperbacks, nonfiction, fiction and children’s books are all available for purchase, as well as some DVDs and audiobooks.
The cost of the books will be a donation to support the library’s special events.
The library’s hours at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call the library at 217-427-2550.
Library hosts fall cleanup
The Hoopeston Public Library, 110 N. Fourth St., will host an informational program on fall garden cleanup at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the library.
The program is free and open to the public. It will be presented by the Ford-Iroquois Master Gardeners.
