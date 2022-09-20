Library closes until Wednesday
Danville Public Library closed at noon on Monday and plans to open again on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
The air conditioning unit is out and outside rising temperatures have made the library very warm. For the comfort of patrons and staff, the building will be closed until repairs are made.
Library hours at 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Annual dinner planned
Catlin Historical Society will be hosting their annual Museum Fall Dinner on Sunday Oct. 2.
Meals will be served on the museum grounds from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Seating will be available in the cabin building. Museum member and chef Buzz Ritchie and Denis Schmit will cook chili and ham and bean soups over an open fire. Additional menu items will include BBQ, hot dogs, coney dogs, dessert and drinks.
A freewill donation will be taken. The museum complex will be open for guests to tour and enjoy.
Class reunion planned
Oakwood Township High School class of 1972 will have its reunion on Sept. 30.
Classmates will meet in Oakwood at 3 p.m. to ride in the homecoming parade at 3:30 p.m. After the parade, gather at Fithian Community Center for food and fellowship.
For more information, call Chuck Mabry at 217-621-1508 or Jane Sprague at 765-404-3176.
Foodmobile in town Saturday
Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) is distributing food to area families facing food insecurity. The distribution will be held at McFerren Park Civic Center in Hoopeson on Sept. 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and is open to residents of Vermilion County. Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
The distribution is part of the Foodbank’s Foodmobile Program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.
Those planning to attend should pre-register at www.EIFclient.com, although doing so does not guarantee a place in line.
