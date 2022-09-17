Writing workshop offered
The University of Illinois Extension is hosting a six-week workshop called “Life’s Moments: From Memory to Legacy” beginning Sept. 21 at their office, 3164 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
The workshop will be from 1 – 2:30 p.m. each Wednesday. The cost is $20.
The workshop’s focus is on writing one’s life story, and is designed for adults 18 years and older. No prior writing skills are needed to join.
Register online at http://go.illinois.edu/DanvilleWrite2022.
Memory workshop offered
Join University of Illinois Extension Family Life Educator Chelsey Byers for a series about memory change and aging, including tips and strategies to lessen everyday forgetfulness.
From Sept. 21 until Oct. 12, the workshops will take place each Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. at the Catlin Public Library, 101 Mapleleaf Drive. Each week will be outdoors if possible, or indoors if needed.
Participants must register, either online at: go.illinois.edu/BrainHealth2022, or by calling the Catlin Public Library at 217-427-2550.
Foodmobile in town Saturday
Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) is distributing food to area families facing food insecurity. The distribution will be held at Ward Park in Ridge Farm, Illinois on Saturday from 10 – 11 a.m. and is open to residents of Vermilion County. Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
The distribution is part of the Foodbank’s Foodmobile Program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.
Those planning to attend should pre-register at www.EIFclient.com, although doing so does not guarantee a place in line.
Mayor resigns
The Village of Oakwood will have a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday Sept. 19 at the village hall. The board will be contemplating the appointment of an interim mayor to fill in until the next municipal election on April 4, 2023. Mayor Heather McArty resigned on Monday.
