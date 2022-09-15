Meeting canceled
The Vermilion County Health and Education Committee meeting scheduled for Thursday Sept. 15, 2022 has been canceled.
Create portraits with art league
On Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jamie Willis will give a workshop on collaged portraits at the Danville Art League, 320 N. Franklin St.
Create fanciful and imaginative self portraits, or create a personality. Free yourself from actual representations, create an alter ego and embrace color.
Participants will spend time planning, cutting fabrics and layering shapes on a fun background fabric. These can become wall hangings or pillows and will measure 18x20 inches.
Bring imagination, fabric pieces and get ready to have some fun. Willis will help artists with some simple guidelines for faces as well.
Cost is $55 for members and $60 for non-members. A supply list will be given to you when you register.
For more information, call the Danville Art League at 217-442-9264.
WHS alumni koozies available
Stop in to Westville Public Library, 233 S. State St., to purchase a drink koozie to help raise money for the Westville High School Alumni Banquet.
The library is open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Koozies are $5 each..
One side of the koozie reads “Westville Tigers” and the other side “WHS Alumi” with a choice of either orange or black.
For further information, call 217-267-3170.
