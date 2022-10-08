DHS alums to meet
Danville High School classes of 1954 and 1955 are invited to meet for lunch at Jockos on Oct. 19 from 12 to 2 p.m.
Call Connie as soon as possible for reservations at 217-442-5568.
Membership drive extended
Vermilion Advantage’s membership drive has been extended through October.
Send businesses to www.vermilionadvantage.com to sign up for membership. Be sure to tell them to put your name in the “referred by” question when filling out their application.
Prizes will be awarded to those who refer the most new members. First place will receive an iPad mini, second place will receive $100 cash and third place will receive $50 cash.
For more information, contact Nicole Van Hyfte at nvanhyfte@vermilionadvantage.com.
Mini Redcoats camp
North Ridge Middle School show choir will host a camp for students in grades 1-3 on Oct. 12 from 5-7:30 p.m. in the North Ridge Cafetorium.
The cost for the camp in $20, which includes instruction, snack and a camp T-shirt.
The campers will learn one choreographed number and one ballad during their camp time, which they will perform at the end of the camp. They will be instructed by North Ridge choral director Jennifer Woodrow and Redcoats and Radiant Reds members.
Proceeds from the camp will be used to help cover the costs for costumes and choreography for the North Ridge show choirs.
For registration information, contact Jennifer Woodrow at 217-444-3476.
Library closed Monday
Hoopeston Public Library will be closed on Monday for the federal holiday observance of Columbus Day and Indigenous People’s Day.
School board to meet
Southeast Fountain School Corporation Board of School Trustees will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
The meeting will be held in the Administrative Building, 744 E. U.S. 136, Veedersburg, Ind. The tentative collective bargaining agreement will be discussed.
