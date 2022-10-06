Foodmobile in town Saturday
Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) is distributing food to area families facing food insecurity. The distribution will be held at Mark Denman Elementary School, 930 Colfax St., on Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. and is open to residents of Vermilion County. Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
The distribution is part of the Foodbank’s Foodmobile Program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.
Those planning to attend should pre-register at www.EIFclient.com, although doing so does not guarantee a place in line.
Social emotional learning for district staff
Georgetown Ridge Farm CUD No. 4 and Carle Faith Community Health have partnered to provide a social emotional workshop day for all district staff.
The event will be held on Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Big Thorn Farm and Brewery, 14274 600 N. Road, Georgetown.
The workshop will include a team building and recreation station involving escape rooms and outdoor games, simple relaxation techniques, self-care and community organization.
Transportation will be provided by GRF busses or staff may drive themselves.
New pastor hosts meet and greet
Pastor Ricky Hoskins will host a meet and greet from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 at First Baptist Church, 306 W. 14th St., Georgetown. Hot dogs and burgers will be provided.
Church to host breakfast
Oakwood United Methodist Church will host a breakfast, bake sale and craft fair from 7 to 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 22 at the church. Breakfast will include pancakes, sausage and biscuits and gravy.
Free will donations will go to support the Oakwood Area Food Pantry, Appalachia Service Project and mission outreach such as disaster relief and the Fair Home Mission in Danville.
