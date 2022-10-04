Meeting canceled
The Planning and Zoning Commission meeting scheduled for Thursday has been canceled.
Church holds rummage, bake sale
Trinity Lutheran Church will hold its semi-annual rummage and bake sale on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 8 to 11 a.m.
A bag sale will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Sweet Adelines announces show
The Danville Sweet Adelines will perform on Oct. 29 at DACC Bremer Theater.
The “Seasons in Song” show begins at 3 p.m. and a dinner will follow.
The show will include songs from all seasons of the year with the second act featuring patriotic songs with special guest “Singer Stampede” from Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School.
Tickets are sold separately: $15 for the show and $20 for the dinner. They are on sale now. Call 217-474-0473 to purchase.
Woman shares faith journey
All area women are invited to Hoopeston Aglow, a new non-denominational Christian monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Multi-Agency, 206 S. First St., Hoopeston.
Each month will have an area woman share her journey of faith. Coffee and breakfast breads will be served. The speaker this month is Linda Blackford Jacinto.
A free will offering will be taken. Call Linda Jones at 217-495-0023 for more information.
Annual supper on Thursday
The Perrysville United Methodist Church will host its 83rd Lamb and Chicken Supper on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. EDT.
A free-will donation will be accepted. Funds will go toward church maintenance and ministry services.
The Country Store will also be open.
