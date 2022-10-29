Prescription disposal Saturday
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, residents can take their leftover prescription medications to the Danville Public Safety Building, 2 E. South St., for proper disposal.
In partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Danville Police Department will participate as a host location for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.
There will be a canopy set up for drive up and drop off outside in the east side drive of the parking lot.
Sheriff’s Showcase Saturday
Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office will host a showcase at McDonalds, 3195 N. Vermilion St., Danville, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
ATVs, K9 demo, SWAT truck and search and rescue boats will be on display. There will also be free bike helmets donated while supplies last.
Coat donations welcome
The Salvation Army and RE/MAX Ultimate will host a drive-thru coat drive on Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to noon at 855 E. Fairchild St.
New or gently used coats can be donated by driving up and dropping off at the location. Each car will receive a token for one free dessert at Culver’s with each donation.
Scarves, gloves and hats are also welcome.
For more information, visit sadanville.org.
Free concert Sunday
Doc Ashton and the Root Canals will perform a free concert on Sunday at St. James United Methodist Church at 6:30 p.m.
Church to celebrate 151 years
Farmer’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 414 Poland Road, will celebrate their 151st anniversary on Nov. 20.
The 10 a.m. homecoming program will feature Rev. Matthew Perkins and special music. A Thanksgiving dinner will follow at 11:30 a.m. in the dining room.
The church was organized in 1871, and the current pastor is Pastor Jie Wu.
