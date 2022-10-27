Medical career fair today
Danville School District 118 has collaborated with OSF HealthCare, Carle Clinic and Danville Area Community College to bring the 2022 Medical Career Fair to Danville High School today.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon in the DHS field house. There will be 21 different medical fields presenting to D118 juniors and seniors.
The collaboration is in hopes of a bigger effort to help students learn about the different medical careers in the Danville community. There will also be volunteer opportunities for students to apply for to add to their experience.
IGHS to host dinner, presentation
The Illiana Genealogical and Historical Society will host an event at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 at the IGHS Library, 215 W. North St.
Young and Nee Nee Hines of American Gotchic Restoration are restoring the former Ridge Farm Nazarene Church and will give a presentation to the crowd.
A German dinner buffet will be served as well. Entrees include roulade, bratwurst and senfbraten.
Cost is $25 per person. To make a reservation, send your name(s) and check to IGHS at the above address by Nov. 11. Seating is limited.
Call 217-431-8733 or email ighs.research@outlook.com for more information.
COVINGTON, Ind.
‘Ghost Walk’ set for Monday
The Covington Business Association will host their annual trick-or-treating “Ghost Walk” on Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. EDT.
The event is hosted by the association, with approximately 25 businesses participating.
To become a Covington Business Association member, contact Covington.in.businessassociation@gmail.com to receive a membership form.
VEEDERSBURG, Ind.
Council meeting rescheduled
The Veedersburg town council changed their meeting schedule in November due to Election Day.
The council will meet at 6 p.m. on Nov. 14. The council will only once in November.
