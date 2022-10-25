Kiwanis to meet at VFW
The VFW, 8 Pine St., will host the Danville Noon Kiwanis Club meeting on Thursday.
A speaker will discuss crime in rural and small communities. Those interested in serving the community and children around the world are welcome to join the meeting. Applications will be available.
Lions club to meet
Danville Lions Club will meet at noon on Thursday at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St.
Tim Dudley, executive director of Vermilion Advantage will speak at Thursday’s meeting.
Annual fall bazaar coming up
The Women’s Auxiliary of Laura Lee Fellowship House will host their annual fall bazaar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 12.
The annual fundraiser helps support the group’s two scholarships awarded to Danville High School seniors each year.
This year, prizes from local businesses will be raffled off and a 65-inch TV will be the final raffle of the evening. There will also be vendors throughout the day.
For more information, contact Roberta Crosby at 217-597-6729.
Preschool program offers insight
Westville Public Library will offer a preschool program on Nov. 2 at 10 a.m.
Miss Jennifer will have story time, crafts and snacks for the children.
There will also be a representative from the “Birth to Five Program” to speak with families about what their program has to offer.
For more information, contact the library at 217-267-3170.
Afternoon at the movies
Westville Public Library will show the 1992 film “A River Runs Through It” on Nov. 2 at 2 p.m.
The film, directed by Robert Redford, stars Brad Pitt, Craig Sheffer and Tom Skerrit.
For more information, contact the library at 217-267-3170.
