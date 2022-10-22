Nursing program accepting applications
Danville Area Community College’s nursing program is accepting applications for the spring 2023 program.
Applicants must meet the TEAS requirements and be registered and active in remaining courses.
Applications are due by Nov. 30 at noon. Applications can be found at https://dacc.edu/depts/nursing.
For more information, email nursing@dacc.edu.
Annual dinner set for November
Christway Church will host its annual chicken noodle dinner on Nov. 9 from 12 to 6 p.m. at 618 E. Main St.
The dinner will be for pickup only. There will be a drive through pickup location on Corrine Street off of East Main Street.
Cost will be $8 for adults and $4 for children ages six to 12.
Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans and cinnamon applesauce will be served. Pie options include cherry, apple or peach, or angel food cake or chocolate cake.
Coat donations welcome
The Salvation Army and RE/MAX Ultimate will host a drive-thru coat drive on Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to noon at 855 E. Fairchild St.
New or gently used coats can be donated by driving up and dropping off at the location. Each car will receive a token for one free dessert at Culver’s with each donation.
Scarves, gloves and hats are also welcome.
For more information, visit sadanville.org.
Lunch served Nov. 8
The Women’s Guild of Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1930 N. Bowman, will hold their annual Leaf and Holly Bazaar on Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Serving of their pulled pork luncheon runs from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Church to host concert
Jim Hutson, former baritone and lead singer with Woodsmen Quartet, will perform a concert at Bismarck First Church of Christ, 100 Maiden Lane, on Oct. 30.
The concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. Hutson has performed with top southern gospel artists.
