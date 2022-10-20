Coat donations welcome
The Salvation Army and RE/MAX Ultimate will host a drive-thru coat drive on Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to noon at 855 E. Fairchild St.
New or gently used coats can be donated by driving up and dropping off at the location. Each car will receive a token for one free dessert at Culver’s with each donation. Scarves, gloves and hats are also welcome.
For more information, visit sadanville.org.
Lunch served Nov. 8
The Women’s Guild of Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1930 N. Bowman, will hold their annual Leaf and Holly Bazaar on Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Serving of their pulled pork luncheon runs from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Foodmobile in town Nov. 12
Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) is distributing food to area families facing food insecurity. The distribution will be held at Mark Denman Elementary School, 930 Colfax St., on Nov. 12 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. and is open to residents of Vermilion County. Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
The distribution is part of the Foodbank’s Foodmobile Program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.
Those planning to attend should pre-register at www.EIFclient.com, although doing so does not guarantee a place in line.
Dinner set for Friday
Catlin Masonic Lodge No. 385 will host its annual chicken noodle dinner on Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost will be $10 for adults and $5 for children eight years old and younger.
Networking opportunity
The first annual Wine, Women and Money seminar will be held at Sleepy Creek Vineyards on Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m.
Country Financial agents Amanda Galloway and Tanna Suits will offer knowledge regarding financial health and wealth. Networking opportunities will be available as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.