DHS alums to meet
Danville High School classes of 1954 and 1955 are invited to meet for lunch at Jockos on Wednesday from 12 to 2 p.m.
Call Connie as soon as possible for reservations at 217-442-5568.
Lions club to meet
Carly Goodwin, chairwoman for the United Way campaign, will speak to the Danville Lions Club at noon on Thursday.
The Lions Club meets at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St.
Holiday show set for November
Gregory’s Academy of the Arts will present “A Christmas Carol” Nov. 10, 11 and 12 at First Presbyterian Church in Danville.
Tickets will be $20 for adults, $15 for students older than 12 and $10 for children 12 and younger.
To make reservations or for more information, call 217-443-0235.
Dinner set for Friday
Catlin Masonic Lodge No. 385 will host its annual chicken noodle dinner on Friday from noon to 7 p.m.
Sit-down service back for dinner
Catlin United Methodist Church is offering its first sit-down service since before the pandemic for its roast beef dinner.
The dinner will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 4, or until the food runs out. Carry-out services will still be offered if needed.
Cost will be a free-will donation to the church.
Halloween fun at pool
Hoopeston Aquatics Coalition and Hoopeston Area Women’s Club invite you to “BOO at the POOL” starting next weekend.
The event will begin on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 8-10:30 p.m.; Sunday and Monday, Oct. 23 and 24 from 8-10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28 and 29 from 8-10:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 30 from 8-10 p.m.
There will be a $5 minimum donation per person to attend.
