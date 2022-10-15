Cleanup day today
Lincoln Park Neighborhood Association is organizing a cleanup day for the neighborhood, beginning at 8 a.m. until noon today.
Starting at 8 a.m., there will be coffee and refreshments are the corner of English Street and Logan Avenue. From 9 a.m. until noon, participants will be cleaning up the neighborhood and residences.
A community dumpster will be provided in Lincoln Park near the corner of English Street and Logan Avenue. Technology items will be collected until 10 a.m.
Call 217-474-2797 to request assistance with moving large items.
DHS alums to meet
Danville High School classes of 1954 and 1955 are invited to meet for lunch at Jockos on Oct. 19 from 12 to 2 p.m.
Call Connie as soon as possible for reservations at 217-442-5568.
Sit-down service back for dinner
Catlin United Methodist Church is offering its first sit-down service since before the pandemic for its roast beef dinner.
The dinner will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 4, or until the food runs out. Carry-out services will still be offered if needed.
Cost will be a free-will donation to the church.
Halloween fun at pool
Hoopeston Aquatics Coalition and Hoopeston Area Women’s Club invite you to “BOO at the POOL” starting next weekend.
The event will begin on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 8-10:30 p.m.; Sunday and Monday, Oct. 23 and 24 from 8-10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28 and 29 from 8-10:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 30 from 8-10 p.m.
There will be a $5 minimum donation per person to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.