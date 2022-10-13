SYGMA hosts trunk or treat
From 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 22, SYGMA will host a trunk or treat at 3600 Southgate Drive, Danville.
Hot dogs, hot cocoa, popcorn, pumpkin painting and more will be available. Open interviews will take place during that time as well.
Residents in the community and surrounding areas are welcome and encouraged to arrive in their spookiest costumes.
Church to host breakfast
Oakwood United Methodist Church will host a breakfast, bake sale and craft fair from 7 to 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 22 at the church. Breakfast will include pancakes, sausage and biscuits and gravy.
Free will donations will go to support the Oakwood Area Food Pantry, Appalachia Service Project and mission outreach such as disaster relief and the Fair Home Mission in Danville.
Chili dinner before big game
A yearly tradition at Westville’s Trinity United Church of Christ, 311 E. Moses Ave., is the “Coal Bucket” chili supper, which will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 21 at the church.
The Westville vs. Georgetown/Ridge Farm/Chrisman football game will begin at 7 p.m. at Westville High School.
The supper consists of chili, crackers, desserts and drinks. Chicken noodle soup may be substituted for chili.
The cost will be $10 for adults and $5 for children under 10 years old. Hot dogs will be available for $3 each.
