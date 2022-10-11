Lions Club to meet
Rob Gifford, Danville Boys and Girls Club director, will speak to the Danville Lions Club on Thursday.
The Lions Club meets at noon at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St., Danville.
Business After Hours on Friday
Vermilion Advantage’s monthly Business After Hours meeting will be at Big Thorn Farm and Brewery, 14274 600 N. Road, Georgetown, on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.
The free event will have a cash bar and food truck available.
RSVP to Nicole Van Hyfte and nvanhyfte@vermilionadvantage.com.
Adult craft at library
Hoopeston Public Library will host an adult craft at 1 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the library, 110 N. Fourth St.
All materials will be provided for the free, guided art project. Participants will make cork pumpkin decorations.
Registration is required and should be done by Thursday.
Call the library at 217-283-6711 for more information.
Halloween costumes at library
Westville Public Library, 233 S. State St., will accept gently used Halloween costumes until Oct. 31.
A costume giveaway will be held at the library starting Friday through Oct. 31. Parents can bring their children in to pick out a free costume.
For more information, call 217-267-3170.
Mime time at family night
Covington Community Foundation will host its 55th semi-annual family night on Oct. 19 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. EDT at the Beef House Banquet Hall.
Tickets must be purchased in advance at 135 S. Stringtown Road, Covington, Ind., or by calling 765-793-0702, extension 8. Tickets are $5 for adults and free for children. Seating is limited for the event.
A mime performer will present several short “silent stories” which will include illusions such as walls, ropes, ladders and walking against the wind.
