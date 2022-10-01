Meeting canceled
The Lakeview Nurses Alumni meeting scheduled for Oct. 3 has been canceled.
The next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 2. For more information, call Bev Pippenger at 217-354-4630.
Pumpkin decorating contest to start
Hoopeston Public Library’s annual pumpkin decorating contest will begin Monday with “pumpkin checkout.”
Families and individuals are invited to pick up their free pumpkins on the library’s lower level while supplies last.
Take your pumpkins home, decorate in any way you wish and return the decorated pumpkins between Oct. 10-13 for display.
Prizes will be awarded in five age groups: 6 and younger; ages 7-11; 12-15; 16 and older; and family/group. Winners will be announced Oct. 17 and the pumpkins will be on display at the library through Oct. 21.
Preschool story time returns
“Littles at the Library” will resume at the Hoopeston Public Library at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
The weekly preschool story hour is free and open to all area children from birth to age five and their caregivers.
For more information, call the library at 217-283-6711.
Library hosts events
The following events will take place at the Westville Public Library:
Oct. 1: 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., friends of the library will host a day of games and activities at the library. Mums will be sold for $10 each. Driveway entrances will be closed during the event for safety reasons.
Oct. 1-31: Westville Library will participate in the fourth annual library crawl. For more information, call 217-267-3170.
Oct. 5: 10 a.m., preschool program with storytime, craft and snacks for children ages 3-5. Call 217-267-3170 to register. 2 p.m., Wednesday afternoon at the movies. “Hocus Pocus” will be shown.
