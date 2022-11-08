War Museum to observe Veterans Day
The Vermilion County War Museum will have free admission on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12.
There will be special displays highlighting particular artifacts from the museum and private collections from each era of American History.
Visitors may take a self-guided tour or be part of a group tour led by museum volunteers. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
More than 60,000 artifacts are on display at the museum which is located at 307 N. Vermilion St. in Danville, in the historic Carnegie Library Building.
“Every day is Veterans Day at the Museum, and to be part of this annual nationwide observance makes it even more special for us,” board member and volunteer Larry Weatherford said. “We hope people will come by to visit and see our new and expanded displays in honor of our veterans.”
Starving Artists Sale
The Danville Art League will be hosting a Starving Artists Sale in November and December.
Original pieces will be for sale during open hours, by appointment and during the Open House, Saturday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The art league suggests the artists’ work would make excellent one of a kind Christmas gifts. The art work will have affordable prices and several examples of past color splashes will be included.
Family and friends are invited and encouraged to attend the open house.
Online auction next week
Fair Hope Children’s Ministry will host an online basket auction called “Holiday Surprises!” Nov. 14 through Nov. 20.
Themed baskets will be up for bid at: https://www.32auctions.com/FairHope.
The website can also be accessed through Fair Hope Children’s Ministry Facebook page.
Funds raised will provide new socks, undergarments, pajamas, car seats and portable sleep units to families in need, as well as general building and operation expenses for the all-volunteer mission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.