Starving Artists Sale
The Danville Art League will be hosting a Starving Artists Sale in November and December.
Original pieces will be for sale during open hours, by appointment and during the Open House, Saturday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The art league suggests the artists’ work would make excellent one of a kind Christmas gifts. The art work will have affordable prices and several examples of past color splashes will be included.
Family and friends are invited and encouraged to attend the open house.
Reservations open
Seat reservations are now open for “The Return of Buddy Egnew,” a World War II drama to be presented on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12 at Hoopeston Public Library.
Seating is limited for the three scheduled performances: 7 p.m. on Nov. 11, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Nov. 12.
Call 217-283-6711 to reserve your seat.
Church to hold bazaar
St. Mary’s Church will hold its Christmas bazaar on Nov. 19, 2022 in the gym/parish center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Dine-in food service will be offered. There will be homemade cinnamon rolls during breakfast hour. Lunch menu includes soups and sandwiches served with chips. The well-known Westville bakers will offer desserts of pumpkin pie, brownies, Italian crème cake and pumpkin roll.
$500 is the top prize in the raffle drawing of 85 prizes plus gift cards, baskets and cash.
Raffle tickets are available from church members and also on the day of the bazaar. Winners do not need to be present.
There will be a free drawing every 15 minutes, usually gift cards from local businesses, beginning at 9:15 a.m. until 1 p.m. Winners must be present for this drawing.
A homemade noodle making tradition begun in 1995 with six family members continues today with new hands and faces. The St. Mary Noodle Ladies will have an ample supply of homemade noodles.
