Free book fair Saturday
Friends of the Homer Community Library will host a free local author book fair on Saturday at the library.
The fair will showcase local authors and illustrators with children’s activities available.
Carol’s Kids donations welcome
New gloves and hats are being collected to honor the memory of Carol (Nickle) Anderson and her dedication to the students of the Westville School District.
Carol was a lifelong Westville resident, along with her husband Bruce. She graduated from Westville High School in 1969, and then worked in the school district both at the high school and as a bus driver for 28 years.
The items collected through the Carol’s Kids program will be given to the bus drivers in the Westville School District for students who may need them on cold, wintery days.
Donations of new hats or gloves can be dropped off to Mrs. Sinkes or Mrs. Balgeman at Westville High School.
‘Food for Fines’ until Dec. 14
Westville Public Library is collecting non-perishable food items through Dec. 14.
If you donate to the food drive, you may be eligible for up to $15 of library fines waived.
Plastic bags may be worth up to $10 and large paper grocery bags may be eligible for up to $15 in waived fines.
“Food for Fines” may only be used toward fines on Westville Public Library books. Call the library for more information at 217-267-3170.
Veterans Day ceremony
Southeast Fountain School Corporation, in conjunction with the Veedersburg Charles Forrest American Legion Post 288, will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 9 a.m. Eastern on Nov. 11.
The ceremony will be held at Fountain Central Junior/Senior High School Main Gym. Guest speaker will be Doctor Homer W. Faucett.
