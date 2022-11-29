Swan Pond holiday lighting
The Swan Pond at Sunset Memorial Park will be decorated for the holiday season, and there will be a kickoff lighting event from 5 to 7 p.m. tonight.
This is a free drive-thru event.
Noon Kiwanis to meet
The Danville Noon Kiwanis will meet at the VFW, 8 Pine St., on Thursday at noon.
The speaker this week will be Taylor Neville from CASA.
Those interested in helping to serve the community and children around the world are welcome to join. Applications will be available at the meeting.
Lions Club to meet
The BHRA chorus under the direction of Dave Schroeder will perform for the Danville Lions Club at noon on Thursday.
The Lions Club meets at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St.
LCN alumni to meet
The Lakeview Nurses Alumni will meet at the Lakeview College of Nursing, 903 N. Logan Ave., at noon on Friday for a business meeting and holiday party.
A luncheon will be provided by the college. Instead of a gift exchange, men’s socks and winter items will be collected for a donation to VA Illiana Health Care for veterans.
For more information, call Bev Pippenger at 217-354-4630.
Starving Artists Sale
The Danville Art League will be hosting an open house for the Starving Artists Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at 320 N. Franklin St.
Original pieces will be for sale. The art league suggests the artists’ work would make excellent one-of-a-kind Christmas gifts. The art work will have affordable prices and several examples of past color splashes will be included.
Family and friends are invited and encouraged to attend the open house.
City under boil order
Due to a water main break, the City of Hoopeston Water Department announced Sunday afternoon that Hoopeston from West Main Street to West Thompson Street, and North Sixth Avenue to North Dixie Highway is under a boil order until further notice.
This order does not include the west side of North Dixie Highway.
