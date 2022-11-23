Business After Hours
Vermilion Advantage’s monthly Business After Hours networking event will be held at the Danville Country Club on Dec. 1 from 5 to 7 p.m.
A $10 fee includes a drink ticket and appetizers. RSVP to Nicole Van Hyfte and nvanhyfte@vermilionadvantage.com.
Boat races return
Thunder on the Vermilion speed boat races will be back next summer.
Dates are set for June 9-11 on Lake Vermilion at the Gao Grotto, 2400 Denmark Road. More information will be forthcoming.
Christmas luncheon coming up
The Danville Sweet Adelines Christmas Luncheon Show and Silent Auction, Believe in the Magic of Christmas, is Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Danville Area Community College Bremer Center.
Admission is $20. For reservations, call 217-474-0473.
Book sale at library
Hoopeston Public Library’s early Black Friday Book Sale is going on now on the main level of the library, 110 N. Fourth St., Hoopeston.
The sale is open during regular library hours until everything is gone. The sale is by donation. Books available include adult and young adult fiction and nonfiction.
Donations needed
The 46th consecutive year of the Westville Santas Anonymous is underway, and Santa’s elves are in need of the community’s help.
2022 barrel locations include: Westville High School, Judith Giacoma Elementary School, Westville American Legion, Subway, Dollar General, CVS, City Hall, Landmark and Robinson Chiropractic. All locations are in Westville.
Santas Anonymous accepts new or gently used toys, wrapping paper, tape and batteries. Cash donations are also accepted. Clothing is not accepted.
Senior citizen dinner
Westville Community Unit School District No. 2 announced the annual Senior Citizen Christmas Dinner for Dec. 6 at 11:30 a.m.
The free event will be held in the old gymnasium at Westville High School.
Senior citizens are invited to attend, participate in activities, visit with friends and neighbors and enjoy the holiday meal hosted by the school district staff and students.
Reservations are not required.
