Library hours change
Danville Public Library will operate on special holiday hours this week.
The library will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and closed on Thursday and Sunday.
No Kiwanis meeting
The Danville Noon Kiwanis club will not meet this week due to the holiday.
The next meeting will be Thursday, Dec. 1 at noon at the VFW, 8 Pine St.
Those interested in helping to serve the community and children around the world are welcome to join. Applications will be available at the meeting.
Christmas luncheon coming up
The Danville Sweet Adelines Christmas Luncheon Show and Silent Auction, Believe in the Magic of Christmas, is Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Danville Area Community College Bremer Center.
Admission is $20. For reservations, call 217-474-0473.
Church to host concert
Bismarck First Church of Christ, 100 Maiden Lane, will host a concert at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27.
The Rugged Cross Quartet will perform at the church.
Holiday parade set
The Georgetown Ladies Community Club set the date for the annual Georgetown Holiday Parade for Dec. 4 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Georgetown Ridge Farm High School.
The parade will travel down Plum Street to South Main Street, through the square and then to the fairgrounds.
The Grand Marshal for this year’s parade is AJ Biggs with AJ’s Fishin’ for a Mission.
Santa will be open at the Santa House near Subway following the parade.
GLCC members encouraged any group, organization or individual to participate with their lighted entries.
Prizes will be given for two categories: float and golf cart entries.
First place in each category will win $150, second place will win $100 and third place will win $50.
Anyone wishing to participate in the parade should pre-register by completing the online form at https://forms.gle/L8XCsMJKwJqNfgFq8, or contact by phone Tammy 217-822-2622 and Emily 217-655-8917.
