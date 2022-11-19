Library hours change next week
Danville Public Library will operate on special holiday hours next week.
The library will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and closed on Thursday and Sunday.
Christmas luncheon coming up
The Danville Sweet Adelines Christmas Luncheon Show and Silent Auction, Believe in the Magic of Christmas, is Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Danville Area Community College Bremer Center.
Admission is $20. For reservations, call 217-474-0473.
Group meeting canceled
Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Treeclimbers Genealogy Group meeting scheduled for today at Hoopeston Public Library has been canceled.
Foodmobile in town today
Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) is distributing food to area families facing food insecurity. The distribution will be held at Ward Park, 100 S. Second St., and is open to residents of Vermilion County. Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
The distribution is part of the Foodbank’s Foodmobile Program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.
Those planning to attend should pre-register at www.EIFclient.com, although doing so does not guarantee a place in line.
Donations needed
The 46th consecutive year of the Westville Santas Anonymous is underway, and Santa’s elves are in need of the community’s help.
2022 barrel locations include: Westville High School, Judith Giacoma Elementary School, Westville American Legion, Subway, Dollar General, CVS, City Hall, Landmark and Robinson Chiropractic. All locations are in Westville.
Santas Anonymous accepts new or gently used toys, wrapping paper, tape and batteries. Cash donations are also accepted. Clothing is not accepted.
