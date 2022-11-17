Noon Kiwanis meets today
Danville Noon Kiwanis Club will meet at noon on Thursdays at the VFW, 8 Pine St. The speaker today will be Gerald Peck from Danville Metal Stamping.
Anyone interested in helping to serve our community and the children around the world are welcome to join the Kiwanis. Applications will be available at the meeting.
Birth resources fair
Women’s Care Clinic of Danville will host a fair offering pregnancy and birth resources from 12 to 5 p.m. on Friday at the clinic, 1509 N. Bowman Ave. All expectant parents and support persons are invited. There will be information from local professionals and businesses regarding pregnancy, birth and postpartum. There will be door prizes available and refreshments served.
Book sale at library
Hoopeston Public Library’s early Black Friday Book Sale is going on now on the main level of the library, 110 N. Fourth St., Hoopeston.
The sale is open during regular library hours until everything is gone. The sale is by donation. Books available include adult and young adult fiction and nonfiction.
Book signing at library
Chris Gerrib, former Westville resident, will hold a book signing at the Westville Public Library, 233 S. State St., on Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
His book, “One Of Our Spaceships Is Missing,” will also be available for purchase.
