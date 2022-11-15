Online auction this week
Fair Hope Children’s Ministry will host an online basket auction called “Holiday Surprises!” through Nov. 20.
Themed baskets will be up for bid at: https://www.32auctions.com/FairHope.
The website can also be accessed through Fair Hope Children’s Ministry Facebook page.
Funds raised will provide new socks, undergarments, pajamas, car seats and portable sleep units to families in need, as well as general building and operation expenses for the all-volunteer mission.
Student art show, sale
Danville Area Community College art students will hold a pop up sale and show on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Student Union of Lincoln Hall on DACC’s campus.
The event is open to the public. Ceramics, paintings and drawings will be on show and for sale.
The DACC Phi Theta Kappa organization will also hold a bake sale during the event, with coffee provided by Dr. Jonathon Wade and music by Fletcher and Baird.
Family reading night at DACC
Danville Area Community College’s Literacy Program will hold a family reading night, “Beyond the Beaten Path,” on Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the DACC Student Union in Lincoln Hall.
The event is open to the public. The night will consist of reading, games and giveaways, with a special appearance by DACC mascot Mick Jaguar. Snacks and drinks will be provided
Meeting canceled
The Vermilion County Conservation District Board of Trustees meeting set for Nov. 19 has been canceled.
The meeting will be rescheduled, but the date is still to be determined.
Church to celebrate 151 years
Farmer’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 414 Poland Road, will celebrate their 151st anniversary on Nov. 20.
The 10 a.m. homecoming program will feature Rev. Matthew Perkins and special music. A Thanksgiving dinner will follow at 11:30 a.m. in the dining room.
The church was organized in 1871, and the current pastor is Pastor Jie Wu.
For more information, call Donna Carrigan at 217-274-0638.
