Noon Kiwanis meets today
The VFW, located at 8 Pine St., will host the Danville Noon Kiwanis Club meeting today at noon.
The guest speaker will be a “very intriguing businessman from Royal Donut,” according to Kiwanis Club officials, and it is expected to be “a gathering no one should miss.”
Anyone interested in helping to serve our community and the children around the world are welcome to join the Kiwanis. Applications will be available at the meeting.
Free fish fry tonight
The Elmwood Community Playground and Civic Group will host a free fish fry tonight at the Owen Nelson Community Center, 210 Victory St., Danville. The event begins at 5 p.m.
Those who live in the area or have a connection with the Elmwood neighborhood are invited, as well as those who are interested in learning about the neighborhood’s revitalization efforts.
Club meets tonight
Illiana Antique Automobile Club will hold their monthly meeting at 6 p.m. tonight at Vermilion Heights Christian Church, 725 Oakwood Ave.
There will be pizza. Guests are asked to bring their own silverware and plates. In addition, please bring a salad or dessert.
Church offers free laundry services
Mosaic City Church will host another “Meet Us at the Mat” event on Sunday, Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Starcrest Cleaners, 100 W. Fairchild St.
The church will provide free laundry services for all, though loads will be limited per family. Detergent, dryer sheet and the cost will be provided.
Pastor LeStan Hoskins said Royal Donut will be served as well.
Raising awareness
Step Recovery Center is set to sleep outside Friday night in hopes of raising awareness around homelessness.
Others are invited to participate. Registration begins at 5 p.m. on Friday at 2500 Georgetown Road, Danville.
Some cardboard boxes will be provided. Donations of new or gently used blankets, scarves, hats, gloves, coats and sweaters will be accepted, as well as financial donations.
Partial proceeds will go to support the Midwest Veterans Association.
Biscuits and gravy will be served at 6 a.m. on Saturday.
For more information, contact Wendy at 217-597-9653.
RSVPs due Friday
The Dwelling Place will host its third annual “Giving Thanks for You” free spaghetti dinner on Nov. 18, however reservations are required by Nov. 11.
The menu will include spaghetti, salad, a drink and a dessert. Special items will be given away as well.
To make a reservation, or for more information, call 217-213-5308.
