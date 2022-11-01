Noon Kiwanis to meet
Danville Noon Kiwanis Club will meet at the VFW, 8 Pine St., on Thursday.
The speaker will talk to the club about a mountain bike trail and the Kickapoo Rail Trail.
Residents are welcome to join if they are interested in helping to serve the community and children around the world. Applications will be available at the meeting.
Lunch served next week
The Women’s Guild of Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1930 N. Bowman Ave., will hold their annual Leaf and Holly Bazaar on Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Serving of their pulled pork luncheon runs from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Annual dinner coming up
Christway Church will host its annual chicken noodle dinner on Nov. 9 from 12 to 6 p.m. at 618 E. Main St.
The dinner will be for pickup only. There will be a drive through pickup location on Corrine Street off of East Main Street.
Cost will be $8 for adults and $4 for children ages six to 12.
Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans and cinnamon applesauce will be served. Pie options include cherry, apple or peach, or angel food cake or chocolate cake.
Sit-down service back for dinner
Catlin United Methodist Church is offering its first sit-down service since before the pandemic for its roast beef dinner.
The dinner will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 4, or until the food runs out. Carry-out services will still be offered if needed.
Cost will be a free-will donation to the church.
