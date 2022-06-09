Neighborhood association meets tonight
The Holiday Hills Neighborhood Association will meet at 6 p.m. tonight at Family Church, 1700 N. Bowman Ave., at Bowman Avenue and Holiday Drive.
Guest speaker is Jeanie Cooke, and a Danville police officer will give an update on this week’s shooting in Holiday Hills.
Refreshments will be served and there will be door prizes.
Local people sell local product
The Danville farmers market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3613 N. Vermilion St. in the Crossroads Church parking lot.
It is a “make it, bake it, grow it” market, so consumers are purchasing products from the people who made them.
The market averages about 25 vendors each week.
St. Mary’s to celebrate Flag Day
Flag Day celebrations will take place from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on June 14 at St. Mary’s Hall, 231 N. State St., Westville.
The public is invited to attend. There will be prayer, patriotic song and food.
Westville American Legion Post 51 will have a flag presentation inside the hall at 5:15 p.m.
There will be a short presentation on the status of the Convention of States movement in Illinois, followed by questions and discussion.
After the celebration, there will be a showing of “2000 Mules.”
For more information or any questions, contact Father Sauppe at St. Mary’s Rectory, 217-267-3334.
