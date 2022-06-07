Health and wellness fair set for Friday
East Central Illinois Community Action Agency is hosting a walk-through health and wellness fair on Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Temple Plaza, 102 N. Vermilion St.
The event will include resources and giveaways, including a collection of home cleaning supplies; first aid kids; samples of healthy snacks; family dental kits; legal aid services availability; drug, alcohol and gambling awareness; survivor resources; mental health information and more.
Door prizes include bikes, fitness watches and exercise equipment packs. The first 50 people to arrive and register will receive a food box.
For more information, contact Odette Hyatt-Watson, ECICAA CEO, at 217-554-9122 or comaction@comaction.org.
RSVPs due Sunday
RSVPs for the AMBUCS 89th Annual First Citizen Banquet are due by Sunday.
The banquet to honor Dean Carlton, 2022 AMBUCS First Citizen, is set for June 22 at Turtle Run Banquet Center, 332 E. Liberty Lane. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $35 each and can be paid at the door by check or cash only.
To make a reservation, email msnssb14@gmail.com, or call Lisa Martin at 217-504-2842 or Ruth Pancoast at 217-304-0302 with your name and the number of people in your party.
Peer Court looking for volunteers
Peer Court, Inc. is hosting volunteer training sessions prior to court sessions on June 13, June 27, July 11 and July 25.
Anyone between the ages of 12 and 18 are welcome to volunteer.
Training will begin at 4:15 p.m. until 5:30 p.m., and court sessions will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the City of Danville Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St.
To sign up, or for any questions, call or text Katie Osterbur, Peer Court director, at 217-260-0023.
