Church to offer free laundry services
Mosaic City Church will provide free laundry services at Starcrest Cleaners, 100 W. Fairchild St., from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on July 10.
All people present will have the opportunity to receive free laundry services. There will be a limit on laundry loads per family.
Fundraiser set for Friday
The Mission K9 Warrior Annual Fundraiser will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Georgetown Fairgrounds.
Performing at the event will be the band 90 Proof.
There will also be a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, K9 T-shirts and sweatshirts, food vendors, beverages and more.
Library to start summer book sale
Hoopeston Public Library will hold a summer book sale beginning on Tuesday, July 5, at noon in the lower level meeting room.
Everything is priced at $2 per bag or 3 bags for $5. Bring your own bags, or grocery bags will be available.
Library hours are 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
The library will be closed on Monday for Independence Day.
