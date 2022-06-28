Taps on Tuesday to honor Civil War anniversary
The third week of “Taps on Tuesday” will begin at 6 p.m. tonight under the big shade tree on the south front lawn at the Vermilion County War Museum, 307 N. Vermilion St.
The program will be presented by Tara Auter, Susan Miceli-Green and Larry Weatherford. Taps will be sounded by Anna Freeland.
The program will focus on June 27, 1864 at Kennesaw Mountain, Ga. More lives of Vermilion County soldiers were lost on that day than any other in the Civil War. Col. O.F. Harmon of the 125th Illinois Infantry was among those killed that day.
Legion to host breakfast
American Legion Post 210, along with the 40 & 8 honor society of military veterans, will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast on July 4 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.
For a $6 donation, one can enjoy biscuits and gravy, pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice.
All proceeds will go to support training for registered nurses.
City chat with mayor
Hoopeston residents will have the opportunity to talk with Mayor Jeff Wise at the Hoopeston Public Library on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
The monthly informational gathering will be held in the lower level meeting room of the library.
Residents are encouraged to ask questions, share concerns, get answers and stay informed about what is going on in the community.
