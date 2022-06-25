Disney movie to play at Fischer
The Fischer Theatre is celebrating the 20th anniversary of “Lilo & Stitch” by showing the movie at 7 p.m. today.
General admission is $5. Tickets can be purchased online at atthefischer.com or in person at the box office.
Fireworks at Grotto
Fireworks at the Gao Grotto will be at dusk tonight. Gates open at 3 p.m. Admission is $2 per person.
Food and cold beverages will be available for purchase.
Taps on Tuesday to honor Civil War anniversary
The third week of “Taps on Tuesday” on June 28 will begin at 6 p.m. under the big shade tree on the south front lawn at the Vermilion County War Museum, 307 N. Vermilion St.
The program will be presented by Tara Auter, Susan Miceli-Green and Larry Weatherford. Taps will be sounded by Anna Freeland.
The program will focus on June 27, 1864 at Kennesaw Mountain, Ga. More lives of Vermilion County soldiers were lost on that day than any other in the Civil War. Col. O.F. Harmon of the 125th Illinois Infantry was among those killed that day.
Traffic lights to be updated Tuesday
The City of Danville announced the traffic lights at the intersection of Williams and Gilbert Streets will be non-operational Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. to complete electrical upgrades.
During this time stop signs will be in place in all four directions making the intersection a four-way stop.
Please choose an alternate route. Expect delays in traffic during operations due to the four-way stop signs in place.
Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution while traveling near the work zone and be attentive to changes in signage in the area. All of these events are tentatively scheduled, weather permitting.
Dark Skies Vermilion County program canceled
The Vermilion County Conservation District and Dark Skies Vermilion County have canceled the program scheduled for Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Kennekuk Environmental Education Center, Kennekuk County Park. The event will be rescheduled sometime later this year and will be announced on the VCCD website, Facebook page, and local media. For questions, please call Vermilion County Conservation District Headquarters at 217-442-1691.
