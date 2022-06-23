Community Briefs
Lab tour prior to DACC board meeting
The Danville Area Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. today in the DACC Board Room, Vermilion Hall, Room 302.
Prior to the meeting, there will be a tour of the eSports/Video Production Lab in the Clock Tower Center at 4:45 p.m.
Church to host gospel concert Saturday
Morey Chapel Church of Christ, 19194 E. 1100 N. Rd., Danville, will have a gospel concert on June 25 at 5:30 p.m.
Moments of Grace will be the featured guest at the concert.
There will be a meal following.
Beginner’s tech class at library
The Danville Public Library’s beginner tech class will focus on Microsoft PowerPoint on June 28.
Class begins at 10 a.m. on June 28 in the second floor conference room. Individual tutoring will be available in between classes as well.
Call the library at 217-477-5228 to register.
Library to host book sale in July
The Westville Public Library will have a book sale on July 8 from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
The library is located at 233 S. State St., Westville.
There will be a variety of books, audiobooks and DVDs available for purchase for low prices, according to library employee Angel McNear.
For more information, call the library at 217-267-3170.
