Lions club to meet Thursday
The Danville Lions Club will meet at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St., at noon on Thursday.
The club will hear from Melissa Wilhem of the Vermilion County Salvation Army.
Church to host gospel concert Saturday
Morey Chapel Church of Christ, 19194 E. 1100 N. Rd., Danville, will have a gospel concert on June 25 at 5:30 p.m.
Moments of Grace will be the featured guest at the concert.
There will be a meal following.
Peer Court looking for volunteers
Peer Court, Inc. is hosting volunteer training sessions prior to court sessions on June 13, June 27, July 11 and July 25.
Anyone between the ages of 12 and 18 are welcome to volunteer.
Training will begin at 4:15 p.m. until 5:30 p.m., and court sessions will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the City of Danville Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St.
To sign up, or for any questions, call or text Katie Osterbur, Peer Court director, at 217-260-0023.
Food service program available through August
The Boys and Girls Club of Danville is providing a summer food service program from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Aug. 5 at the club, 850 N. Griffin St., Danville.
The club plans to serve approximately 150 of its own members, but the food program is available to all eligible children without charge regardless of race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin or disability.
