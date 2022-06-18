Community Briefs
DPD recruiting new officers
The Danville Police Department is recruiting for new candidates. They are hiring immediately upon completion of all testing and background checks.
Selections will be made by the City of Danville Board of Fire and Police Commissioners. Applying is now easier and more efficient because they are utilizing the National Testing Network.
Police Chief Chris Yates said the department wants good people who want to make a positive impact in improving the quality of life for members of the community and for those who visit.
To register with NTN and schedule a test, go to www.nationaltestingnetwork.com, select ‘Find Jobs,’ then select Law Enforcement Jobs and choose ‘Danville, City of, Police Department.’
DACC summer series kicks off Monday
Danville Area Community College’s Community Education will host a summer series on mental health with Jonathan Wade, associate professor of behavioral sciences, presenting.
June 20 will kick off the summer series with a focus on family, communication and mental health; July’s presentation will focus on work, life and mental health on July 18; and on Aug. 31, the final presentation will be focused on anxiety, worry, concern and depression.
The workshops will each be held in Jacobs Hall on DACC’s campus. Register online: https://dacccommunityed.coursestorm.com/category/dr-wade-s-mental-health-workshops.
Coffee, social time and snacks will be from 8:45 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. with the presentations from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
The workshops are free, but donations will be accepted to help continue offering the workshops.
Prayer rally at park
At 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, there will be a prayer rally at Christman Park in Rossville.
Different church groups will supply music and prayer with the local communities.
The public is invited to attend. The rally will be in the pavilion.
