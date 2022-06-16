Community Briefs
DACC summer series kicks off Monday
Danville Area Community College’s Community Education will host a summer series on mental health with Jonathan Wade, associate professor of behavioral sciences, presenting.
June 20 will kick off the summer series with a focus on family, communication and mental health; July’s presentation will focus on work, life and mental health on July 18; and on Aug. 31, the final presentation will be focused on anxiety, worry, concern and depression.
The workshops will each be held in room 306 of Vermilion Hall on DACC’s campus.
Register online: https://dacccommunityed.coursestorm.com/category/dr-wade-s-mental-health-workshops.
Coffee, social time and snacks will be from 8:45 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. with the presentations from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
The workshops are free, but donations will be accepted to help continue offering the workshops.
Village Mall to host 1st annual memorial show
The first annual Car, Truck Motorcycle and Golf Cart Show for Colton Wright will be at the Village mall, 2917 N. Vermilion St., Danville, on Saturday, July 9.
Registration will begin at 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. There will be a $10 fee to enter in vehicles/golf carts.
Dash plaques will be given to the first 50 entries.
There will also be awards, music, raffle, food, hats, T-shirts and bracelets available.
All funds raised from the event will go toward an annual scholarship set up in Wright’s name at Danville Area Community College for a student majoring in auto mechanics.
Community Day set for July
The City of Danville Human Relations Commission and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Committee will sponsor their 28th annual Community Day from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 10 at Lincoln Park, 1000 N. Logan Ave., Danville.
The event is free and open to the public.
There will be free food, beverages and treats served, as well as activities for children ages 4-12.
In case of rain, the event will be held at St. James United Methodist Church, 504 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
