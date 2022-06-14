Bark in the park Thursday
The Danville Dans invite fans to bring their four-legged friends with them to the Dans game on Thursday.
The annual “Bark in the Park” offers fans bringing their canine fans to Danville Stadium to get in for $3. Game time is 6:30 p.m. against the REX baseball team.
Area animal shelters are invited to set up a table to promote their organization.
Lions club to meet Thursday
The Danville Lions Club will meet at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St., at noon on Thursday.
The club will hear from Lara Danzl from the Vermilion County Conservation District.
New election software to be tested Friday
The public test of the 2.1.0.2 software, UNISYN FVT & OVO equipment, scheduled to be used for the general primary election on June 28, will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday.
The test will be conducted on the first floor of the Vermilion County Administrative Building, 201 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
The test is open to the general public.
Summer of activities at library
Kellie Blanden of WILL-TV in the Champaign-Urbana area will be at the Hoopeston Public Library, 110 N. Fourth St., Hoopeston, on Thursday to present a program to children.
Blanden will lead story and craft activities for kids ages 4-12 on Thursday afternoons in June.
The programs are just one of the activities planned for the library’s summer reading program.
For more information on the library’s summer activities, call 217-283-6711.
