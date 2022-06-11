Food service program available starting Monday
The Boys and Girls Club of Danville will conduct a summer food service program from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 13 – Aug. 5 at the club, 850 N. Griffin St., Danville.
The club plans to serve approximately 150 of its own members, but the food program is available to all eligible children without charge regardless of race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin or disability.
Municipal band to perform movie, TV themes
The Danville Municipal Band will present a concert of movie and television themes on Sunday at 7 p.m. in Lincoln Park, 1000 N. Logan Ave.
In case of rain, the concert will be performed at St. James Methodist Church, 504 N. Vermilion St.
The concert will include music from “E.T.,” “The Cowboys,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Star Trek (2009)” and more.
The event is free and open to the public.
Library to host crafting class
The Hoopeston Public Library will offer a free adult crafting class at 1 p.m. on Monday at the library, 110 N. Fourth St., Hoopeston.
The event is open to people aged 16 and older. Preregistration is recommended but not required.
Participants will be crafting sea glass mason jars.
For any questions or for more information, call the library at 217-283-6711.
