Community Briefs DANVILLE
Church to host ‘Summer Zone’
Cornerstone Christian Church will host “Summer Zone 2022” July 18 through July 22 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each night at the church, 1607 Greenwood Cemetery Rd.
The camp is for children aged 4 years up to sixth grade students. Pre-registration and T-shirt orders can be done by going to the church’s Facebook page.
The closing celebration will be Sunday, July 24 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with lunch, inflatables, games, face painting, prizes, snow cones and more.
For more information, contact Kevin at 217-304-2539.
HOOPESTON
Scam calls in area
The Hoopeston Police department announced a series of scam call circulating in the area regarding new Medicare cards.
The card is said to be just like a driver’s license. Police said the scammers want a Medicare number to get this new card, and you must take a brace. Police advised not to provide any of that information.
The calls have been coming from cloned Hoopeston-area phone numbers. Medicare is aware of the calls.
Police advised to be aware of unsolicited calls and don’t provide vital information to anyone over the phone you do not know or trust.
Business After Hours
Bricks and Ivy Sports Event Center, 207 E. Main St., Hoopeston, will be this month’s location for Vermilion Advantage’s Business After Hours on July 14 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost for the event will be $10 at the door for networking, food, dessert, coffee/tea, beer and wine from 112 Wine and Coffee Shoppe.
RSVPs can be sent to Nicole Van Hyfte at nvanhyfte@vermilionadvantage.com
