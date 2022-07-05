Independent, new party packet filing begins Today
Today is the first day petitions for new political party candidates or Independent candidates may be filed. Petitions must be filed with the Vermilion County Clerk beginning today through Monday, July 11 by 5 p.m.
Local offices to be elected at the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election include County Clerk, County Treasurer, Supervisor of Assessments, County Sheriff, Regional Superintendent of Schools, Board of Review Members and County Board members.
Federal, state and judicial offices will also be on the ballot.
Taps on Tuesday to honor Revolutionary War soldiers
The fourth week of “Taps on Tuesday” will begin at 6 p.m. tonight by the Minute Man statue in front of the Vermilion County Administrative Building, 201 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
The program will be presented by Greg Green, Larry Weatherford and special guest Paula Hurst of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Taps will be sounded by Jocelyn Hammond, who will also sing the national anthem. David Switzer will make a special presentation as a descendant of one of the soldiers listed at the monument.
The program will focus on Revolutionary War soldiers who settled in Vermilion County.
Lions club meets Thursday
Incoming Lions District Governor Scott Friese will speak to the Danville Lions Club at noon on Thursday.
The Lions Club meets at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 East Main Street.
For more information, call Keith Strinmoen at 217-446-4128.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.