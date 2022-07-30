Gale to speak to Lions Club
Alex Gale, Vermilion Regional Airport manager, will speak to the Danville Lions Club at noon on Aug. 4.
The Lions Club meets at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St.
Reunion set for August
The 102nd annual Potter Reunion will be held at Shirley Hawins, 14631 E. 2000 N. Rd., Danville, on Aug. 21 at 12:30 p.m.
All Potter descendants are welcome to attend. Please bring table service and a covered dish to share.
For more information, call Jan Federspiel at 217-443-4286.
Church hosts gospel sing
Wayfaring Strangers will lead the gospel sing at Bismarck First Church of Christ, 100 Maiden Ln., Bismarck, at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Band members include Tom Kukla on keyboard and vocals, Terry Cottrell on harmonica, Alan Wait on guitar and Maddie Flesner on vocals.
Library to host book sale
The St. Joseph Township-Swearingen Memorial Library will hold a book sale beginning Aug. 1 until Aug. 25.
All items are for sale by donation. There will be adult fiction, nonfiction, mysteries, science fiction, fantasy, horror, romance, adventure, biographies, crafts and cookbooks, as well as children’s fiction, nonfiction and picture books.
There may also be DVDs, music CDs, audiobooks and large print books.
The sale will run during normal library hours, which are: Mondays 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesdays 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Fridays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Please call to set up a time to bring in donations for the book sale. No donations will be accepted after Aug. 15. For more information please call 217-469-2159.
