Shows upcoming at Fischer
Danville Light Opera Musical Theatre’s upcoming teen production, “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” will be at the Fischer Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Admission is free and the show is appropriate for all audiences. It is supported by the John P. Cadle Foundation and the Fischer Theatre.
The show is directed by Mackenzie Kizer, with music directed by Isabelle Peters, choreography by Ja’Nyla Phipps and KyEshia Maze, stage management by Lauren Powell, Lorenzo Skinner and Abby Strain and orchestra directed by Jennifer Lewis and Cici Beith.
For more information, visit www.dlomusicaltheatre.com/cinderella, call (217)431-1660 or email info@dlomusicaltheatre.com. DLO is also active on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, all @dlomusicaltheatre.
Committee meeting rescheduled
The Vermilion County Finance and Personnel Committee meeting scheduled for Aug. 1 has been rescheduled to Aug. 8 at 5 p.m. on the second floor of the Vermilion County Administration Building, 201 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
DACC to offer more training
Danville Area Community College’s Corporate Education is providing forklift new driver course and powered industrial truck train the trainer trainings in August.
Aug. 10 will be the industrial truck training from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the DACC Technology Center. Cost is $299 per person.
Aug. 11 will be the forklift course from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DACC Technology Center. Cost is $150 per person.
Register online for training at https://danvillecorporatetraining.coursestorm.com/.
Contact Kirsten Jurczak at 217-443-8779 or k.jurczak@dacc.edu with questions or to reserve your seat.
