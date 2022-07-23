Gospel concert tonight
Morey Chapel Church of Christ, 19194 E. 1100 N. Rd., Danville, will welcome Sarah Collins Ministries for their gospel concert Saturday evening.
The concert starts at 5:30 p.m. and there will be a carry-in meal following.
For more information or any questions, contact Melissa Henry at 217-799-7592.
DACC to offer leadership training
Danville Area Community College’s Corporate Education is providing “The Craft of Coaching” training Aug. 2 and Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the DACC Bremer Conference Center.
The two-day interactive training course costs $599 per person and is designed to help supervisors and managers pivot from having the answers to empowering their people to find the answers.
Participants will learn tools for coaching foundation, active listening, goal clarity, breakthrough excuses, reengage employees at work and forwarding the action.
Annie Monyok of Monyok Leadership will lead the training.
Contact Kirsten Jurczak at 217-443-8779 or k.jurczak@dacc.edu to register.
Prices lowered at book sale
The Hoopeston Public Library has lowered the price on all remaining book sale materials for its summer book sale in the lower level meeting room.
All materials are priced at $1 per bag, with multiple bags by donation.
Adult and youth items are located upstairs near the main desk. Children’s materials are in the children’s room.
Library hours are 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Reunion set for August
The annual Collom reunion will be held in the Wayne and Ila Blakeney Community Building at Ward Park, 100 S. Second St., Ridge Farm, on Aug. 7.
Lunch will begin at noon.
For more information, or for any questions, contact Sandy Schmit at 217-260-6420.
