Reunion set for August
The annual Pettice reunion will begin at noon on Aug. 7 at the white oak barn in Kennekuk County Park, 22296 Henning Rd., Danville.
Class of 1972 plans reunion
Danville High School Class of 1972 will celebrate its 50th reunion Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.
Plans include a meet and greet Sept. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Vermilion River Beer Company, 103 N. Vermilion St., and Turtle Run Golf Club, 332 E. Liberty Ln., at 8 p.m.
A tour of the high school will begin at 10 a.m. on Oct. 1 and a reunion event at Turtle Run Golf Club from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. A “Viking Breakfast Buffet” will begin at 10 a.m. on Oct. 2 at Danville Boat Club, 15750 Boat Club Rd., until 2 p.m.
For more information, join the Facebook page, “Class of 1972 Danville High School (IL),” email Sharon (Campbell) Beninato at sbeninato54@msn.com or call Janet (Walker) Myers at 217-443-2517.
Deadline for RSVP is Sept. 16.
Time to plan fair entries
Entry day for the floriculture department at the Georgetown Fair is Aug. 6 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Participants are encouraged to check the fair book for categories, rules and entry forms. Rules and entry forms are also available at www.georgetownfair.org.
Scholarships awarded
The Business Women of Vermilion County awarded three $1,000 scholarships to the following high school seniors:
Mea Sparling, from Westville High School, who will attend Southern Illinois University to study biology and continue education to become a physician’s assistant.
Madeleine Almy, from Salt Fork High School, who will attend Illinois State University to study education.
Keely Applegate, from Bismarck-Henning High School, who will attend Danville Area Community College and University of Illinois to study nuclear engineering.
