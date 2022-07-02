Municipal band plays Sunday
The Danville Municipal Band will present a concert of patriotic-themed music on Sunday at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Park.
In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to St. James United Methodist Church.
The concert will include a salute to the Armed Forces, American Salute, Esprit de Corps and Stars and Stripes Forever as well as several other selections.
Secretary of State offices close on 4th
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities will be closed on Monday in observance of Independence Day.
Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed on Saturday, July 2, and reopen for business on Tuesday, July 5.
Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed on Monday, July 4, and reopen for business on Tuesday, July 5.
As a reminder, Secretary White has extended all driver’s license, ID card and learner’s permit expiration dates to July 31, 2022. This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits. In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.
Taps on Tuesday to honor Revolutionary War soldiers
The fourth week of “Taps on Tuesday” will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday by the Minute Man statue in front of the Vermilion County Administrative Building, 201 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
The program will be presented by Greg Green, Larry Weatherford and special guest Paula Hurst of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Taps will be sounded by Jocelyn Hammond, who will also sing the national anthem. David Switzer will make a special presentation as a descendant of one of the soldiers listed at the monument.
The program will focus on Revolutionary War soldiers who settled in Vermilion County.
Independent, new party packet filing begins Tuesday
The first day petitions for new political party candidates or Independent candidates may be filed is Tuesday, July 5. Petitions must be filed with the Vermilion County Clerk beginning Tuesday, July 5 at 8 a.m. through Monday, July 11 by 5 p.m.
Local offices to be elected at the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election include County Clerk, County Treasurer, Supervisor of Assessments, County Sheriff, Regional Superintendent of Schools, Board of Review Members and County Board members.
Federal, state and judicial offices will also be on the ballot.
